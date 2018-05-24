Lungisa to bring urgent bail application
ANC councillor was jailed for an effective two years following an assault on DA councillor Rano Kayser
Jailed ANC councillor Andile Lungisa will bring an urgent bail application - for his release pending an appeal - to the Port Elizabeth Magistrate's Court on Thursday afternoon.
His newly appointed attorney, Alwyn Griebenow, confirmed that they had managed to arrange with the court to hear the matter.
Lungisa was jailed for an effective two years following an assault on DA councillor Rano Kayser during a heated council meeting in October 2016.
The brawl – captured on video by DA PR councillor Renaldo Gouws - broke out during a heated council meeting on October 26, 2016.
The sentence handed down was three years with one year suspended, implying an effective two years direct jail term.
In April this year, Lungisa was found guilty of assault with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court.
Magistrate Morne Cannon said he proved to be a poor witness who changed his version of events as the trial proceeded.
Lungisa was found to have unlawfully and intentionally hit Kayser over the head with a glass water jug without provocation.
His co-accused Gamalihleli Maqula was acquitted on all charges in March when the court found that there was not enough evidence against him for conviction.
Speaking after Lungisa's sentencing, Kayser said he believed justice had been served.
“I am convinced that we have an independent judiciary.
“The outcome has proven that I was correct to put my trust in the judiciary and that justice has been served.”