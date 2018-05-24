‘Dead water’ spews out of taps

Residents of Aloes near the Swartkops River watched in horror as green, stinking sludge poured out of their taps yesterday morning – water the municipality referred to as “dead water”.

The community and a member of the Zwartkops Conservancy insisted that contractors had told them it was sewage but the municipality refuted the allegation.

The green water from the taps was a result of a mistake by a contractor working on a water leak.

The contractor had accidentally connected a pipe for drinking water to a pipe filled with the “dead” water.

Eileen Leander, 39, a community leader for the Aloes settlement, said municipal officials confirmed that taps were spewing sewage.

She said community members were warned not to drink the water.

Zwartkops Conservancy environmental officer Jenny Rump said municipal officials had also told her the water from the taps was sewage – based on the way it looked and smelled.

Mayoral spokesman Sibongile Dimbaza, however, said officials had been informed it was “dead” water from an old, unused pipe that was accidentally connected to the fresh water line.

Dimbaza said: “This is the reason for the discoloured water and not sewage [as] has [been] claimed.

“The water has been reinstated to the original supply and everything is normal now.”

He said the water would be thoroughly tested before it was declared safe for human consumption.