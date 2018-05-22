Willemse’s TV rugby walkout ‘not racial’

SuperSport rugby analyst Ashwin Willemse’s walkout during a live broadcast on Saturday was not racially motivated, according to company chief executive Gideon Khobane.

He was speaking last night after a meeting between Willemse and co-presenters Nick Mallett and Naas Botha‚ who were the subject of Willemse’s anger on Saturday.

Willemse‚ a former Springbok wing who played 19 tests and was a member of the 2007 World Cupwinning squad‚ claimed he “can’t work with people who undermine other people”.

In a stunning monologue following a commercial break after the Lions versus Brumbies Super Rugby match‚ Willemse let fly at Mallett and Botha.

“I’ve been in the game for a long time like most of us here‚” Willemse said.

“As a player‚ I’ve been called a quota for a long time and I’ve worked very hard to earn the respect I have now. “I’m not going to sit here and be patronised by these two individuals [Mallett and Botha] who played their rugby during the apartheid era‚ a segregated era.”

Willemse’s comments hinted at racial bias, but that was denied yesterday.

“We are positive that this was not a racially motivated issue because all parties were very courteous during our discussions that started this morning‚” Khobane said. “But we are in a process of discussing it further because this is now a national issue.

“We still have more time to investigate deeper on what actually happened because nobody just leaves a live production.

“We will continue our discussions tomorrow but I wanted to update everyone that Naas‚ Ashwin and Nick are all in good communication with each other.”

Last night, Willemse said the issue was “very profound”.