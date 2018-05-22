Metro to set up rent office to mediate between tenants and landlords

The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality is set to establish a rental office to mediate issues between tenants and landlords.

The plans to start a new rental unit come after the Eastern Cape Department of Human Settlements advised the city to delegate one of its officials to run the unit in terms of the Rental Act.

This was prompted by concerns expressed on Friday by councillors on the human settlements committee, who accused social housing companies of taking advantage of low-income earners.

Human settlements portfolio head Nqaba Bhanga said it was hoped to establish the unit as soon as possible.

At the meeting, Bhanga instructed executive director Nolwandle Gqiba to establish such an office.

“The rental office will make sure that it mediates between tenants and owners when there are disputes.

“This would protect the rights of both tenant and landlord, but in particular tenants,” Bhanga said.

“Tenants are sometimes abused, but the rights of property owners are also abused when tenants do not conduct themselves [according to] the agreement of the contract,” Bhanga said.

Currently, tenants and landlords can only lodge disputes with the provincial rental tribunal.

At the Friday meeting, EFF councillor Zilindile Vena called for a joint effort between the city and the province to assist tenants who might have issues.

“I have serious problems on how this whole concept is being taken advantage of by the social housing institutes [developers] who make a maximum profit and then use the law to allow the private companies to do as they please,” Vena said.

Vena said the existing rental tribunal had proved inadequate, as tenants did not find any joy there.

“When we check what avenues are available for people to voice their issues, we [find] that there is no protection for them.

“There are serious issues and I don’t know how we can jointly solve [them],” Vena said.

ANC councillor Sizwe Jodwana suggested that a workshop be held to familiarise councillors with the office.

Eastern Cape Human Settlements social housing director Mzikazi Koyana said a rental housing office would help the province aid the city on rent-related disputes.

She said the department was aware of various issues at Fairview and Walmer Links, where tenants were unhappy.

The department would continue raising awareness among residents as to what avenues were available to them, should they have problems with landlords.

“We know of issues at some of the estates where committees have been established, and some estates where there was no committee at all.

“We have raised awareness [among] some tenants, and even the tribunal has been there,” Koyana said.

She said the department would continue in its efforts.