Sports Minister calls for Mallett, Botha to be suspended after Willemse studio exit
Sports and Recreation Minister Toko Xasa on Sunday called on SuperSport to suspend Nick Mallett and Naas Botha while it is investigating an incident which led to former Springbok player Ashwin Willemse walking out of a studio during a live broadcast.
“The continued appearance of Mallett and Botha will be seen as an endorsement of their alleged racist behaviour‚” Xasa said.
Willemse walked off set following comments apparently made by fellow presenters Mallett and Botha.
Mallett is a former Springbok player and coach and Botha is a former Springbok captain and flyhalf.
The incident happened following the Lions’ 42-24 win over the Brumbies at Ellis Park in Johannesburg on Saturday.
In a statement‚ Xasa also condemned the continued behaviour of white entitlement in the sport of rugby.
“This behaviour of entitlement by some white South Africans who continue to think that their whiteness represent better must come to an end. If it was not for a barbaric nonsensical apartheid system that privileged them we could not have implemented [a] quota system to normalise an otherwise abnormal system.”
She said Willemse was not just a former Springbok player but in 2003 he was named SA Rugby Player of the Year‚ young player of the year and the player’s player of the year.
“Players like Willemse‚ [Bryan] Habana‚ [Siya] Kolisi continue to make us proud as a nation and affirm that they are not token players or quota players.” Xasa said.
She said the department noted that the quota system had been largely unsuccessful in bringing about an effectively transformed sport system and this caused substantial damage for many black players who were labelled as “tokens”.
“It is clear that Ashwin Willemse was referred [to] as a quota player by his fellow panelist despite his many successes in the field of play.”
Meanwhile, this is how Twitter reacted:
Poor Ashwin. It's going to be said he overreacted. But the truth is there isn't always explicit evidence when you feel undermined, it’s a feeling, a vibe that you get. And then there’s the matter of proving it. YOU have to justify your reaction to it. #AshwinWillemse— Bongani Bingwa - Broadcast Journalist (@bonglez) May 19, 2018
What Ashwin Willemse addressed is something many people of colour experience. It’s a subtle undermining and condescending approach that is difficult to prove, but you know it when you experience it. Then you’re accused of ‘having a chip on your shoulder.’ pic.twitter.com/bMS3KcVeZG— Khaya Dlanga (@khayadlanga) May 20, 2018
This is both fantastic and tragic because Mallet and Naas needed to be called out, but @Ashwinwillemse is precisely the kind of person we need in that studio - a black rugby man who can speak his mind because he isn't dependent on a Supersport salary. #ASHWINWILLEMSE pic.twitter.com/YhWFIlRZNW— RSA Minister Of Sport 2034 (@Chulu_Mac) May 19, 2018
We can speculate, we can (but have no right to) judge, we can have our own opinion, but in the end #Ashwinwillemse must have been provoked to such an extent that he needed to express his outrage on live on #Supersport... Hang in there Ashwin pic.twitter.com/Cfh3LSygHq— Jonathan Levin (@Gawiesnr) May 19, 2018
We stand with #AshwinWillemse for speaking for us all. White baas days are over. Run away to Australia with your patronizing attitudes. We live with it every day but, NO MORE!— EFF (@EconFreedomSA) May 19, 2018
In the seconds preceding your walk- off a look crossed your face that reminded me of my late brother when the pain of condescension became unbearable. Thank you for creating this moment for us to take an honest look at ourselves. #AshwinWillemse— Iman Rappetti (@imanrappetti) May 20, 2018
When a person of colour speaks out like Ashwin Willemse just did about how our history has shaped their lives the only legitimate response from white SA, as far as this puppet is concerned, is to listen and reflect deeply before responding.— #PuppetGuy at Monte until 27 May (@chestermissing) May 19, 2018
Naas and Nick had the rugby table set for them at the exclusion of many Black players , @Ashwinwillemse is the rose that grew from concrete, he is the embodiment of every player that never got a chance to play despite being talented enough 2 play at highest level.— Gayton McKenzie (@G_XCON) May 20, 2018