Tears after ‘justice served for Jamie’

Baartzes, who was in her pyjamas, died on the scene while being treated by medics.

Sinyanya had claimed during the trial that Baartzes was speeding and that her car’s lights had been on bright.

“We never doubted she was not guilty – we are very grateful that her name has been cleared,” her mother said yesterday.

Sinyanya was also convicted of driving a vehicle with only a learner’s licence, without the supervision of a licensed driver.

His attorney, Zolile Ngqeza, had brought an application earlier to have the charge withdrawn, saying that the state had not called a witness to testify in this regard.

But it was dismissed by magistrate John Montgomery.

“It is common cause that the accused drove the vehicle on the date in question,” he said.

“He did not have a licence and, on his own submission, admitted to driving the said vehicle.”

The defence then closed its case without calling any witnesses, including Sinyanya, to testify.

The court found that the state had proved beyond a reasonable doubt that Sinyanya had driven on the wrong side of the M4 freeway.

In his plea statement read out in court previously, Sinyanya said it was dark and he had not realised he was on the wrong side of the road until it was too late.

However, Montgomery found that this was not a reasonable explanation after he had driven over a no-entry sign on the road and passed an overhead sign depicting the same.

He said in his judgment: “With regard to the area, there is a big board that says no entry, would it still be reasonable to continue driving on that road?”

Montgomery said from photographs taken at the scene, coupled with witness testimony, it was clear to him what had happened on the night in question.