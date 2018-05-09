Win tea and scones at Melissa's

HeraldLIVE readers have more than a dozen delicious chances to win spoils for Mother’s Day this weekend, with tea and scones among the treats up for grabs.

First up is a giveaway from Melissa’s at Baywest Mall, where 12 readers can win tea and scones for two at Melissa’s.

Foodie favourite Melissa’s is well known around the country for delicious, quality cakes and treats – and as it is open seven days a week, your visit is not restricted to Mother’s Day on Sunday. May 13.

Of course, you could win the chance to take your partner, daughter or mother – so long as one of the two of you is a mother.

Send an SMS to the number 41893 with the word MELISSAS and your name as well.

SMSes should be kept to a maximum of 320 characters at a charge of R1.50 per 160 characters. Free minutes do not apply and errors are billed.

The cut-off for entries is noon on Thursday, May 10 and the winners will be notified thereafter.