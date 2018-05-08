Aspen’s R1bn shot in the arm for city

Aspen Pharmacare unveiled a new R1-billion high-containment facility in Port Elizabeth yesterday – where hundreds of new jobs have been created – and said an even bigger investment was under way.

The JSE-listed company said the high-containment facility and a sterile facility which is under construction would together create 500 jobs.

The pharmaceutical giant officially opened the facility at its Korsten site yesterday, where 220 new jobs have been created.

The next phase of investment – the multibillion-rand sterile facility – will create 280 jobs.

Aspen is also in the process of establishing a training facility where its employees will have the opportunity to attain national accredited qualifications in pharmaceutical manufacture.

Aspen Group chief executive Stephen Saad said the high-containment facility was one of a kind in South Africa.

“It’s a first for South Africa and part of only a few globally,” Saad said.

“It’s very expensive to build because you make very difficult products, and very important products.”

Initial production at the facility is planned for late-stage cancer drugs Alkeran, Leukeran and Purinethol, as well as Imuran, for the prevention of organ tissue rejection in liver and kidney transplants and treatment of certain autoimmune diseases, and Benztropine, used in the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.

Officiating at the opening, Trade and Industry Minister Dr Rob Davies said the investment would significantly strengthen the country’s capacity as a manufacturer of quality pharmaceutical products.