Threats to Grahamstown arts festival played down

There are no plans to move the National Arts Festival from Grahamstown, the festival said on social media.

It described as sensationalised reports quoting its chief executive Tony Lankester as saying it was becoming difficult to justify keeping the national event in Grahamstown.

Lankester, the business community, and other Grahamstown leaders, were laying it on the line for visiting Cooperative Governance Minister Zweli Mkhize, who was in Grahamstown last week to see for himself the dire state of the Makana municipal area.

While everyone at the meeting indicated a willingness to work with the government to turn the decaying city around, Mkhize was left in no doubt just how difficult it is to do business in the small city with its breakdown in the provision of basic services, decaying infrastructure, collapsing road network and frequent water and electricity outages.

Lankester, who has always been a strong advocate for keeping the festival in Grahamstown, told the minister it was becoming difficult to justify doing so.