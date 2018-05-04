“I have called you here to respond to allegations made in the media on Sunday and Monday‚ and repeated to this point‚” the PSL boss said.

“Let me unequivocally say from the onset‚ I do not know Jennifer Ferguson.

“I’ve never met her‚ spoken to her or had any form of contact with her.

“I have never had contact with anyone associated with Jennifer Ferguson‚ nor sent anyone to talk to [her].

“I have never been approached by anyone associated with Mrs Ferguson.

“To be clear‚ I know nothing about these allegations made by Dr Jordaan, both to the police and the media, about me.”

Khoza said he had seen Jordaan at a Safa executive committee meeting on Friday.

“At this meeting Dr Jordaan mentioned how he was mounting a massive fight [against the rape allegations],” Khoza said.

“He insinuated my involvement in something related to the fight. When I inquired about the reasons for this fight‚ he said that I should wait until Saturday and Sunday to see.”

Jordaan apparently named Khoza and former referee and PSL general manager Andile “Ace” Ncobo as among those who allegedly conspired to defame him.

Ncobo has been an outspoken critic of Jordaan as Safa president.

He put himself forward, then withdrew‚ as a candidate to oppose Jordaan in the March 24 Safa elections‚ which were cancelled.

Jordaan told the Sunday Times: “I can’t talk about the substance and details [of the case opened against Khoza].

“Police must investigate it and get to the bottom of it.”

Ferguson made her rape allegation in October.