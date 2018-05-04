Khoza rejects Jordaan claim
PSL boss denies aiding Ferguson in rape case
Premier Soccer League chairman Irvin Khoza has flatly denied allegations by Danny Jordaan that he had been a catalyst in the rape allegations against the SA African Football Association president.
The Sunday Times reported that Jordaan had alleged that Khoza had been behind the rape complaint against him last month by musician and former ANC MP Jennifer Ferguson.
Ferguson‚ who lives in Sweden‚ laid the complaint with the police in Parkview, Johannesburg, last month.
Jordaan told the newspaper he had opened a case of defamation‚ criminal collusion and conspiracy against Khoza.
Jordaan alleged that Khoza had paid for Ferguson’s flights and accommodation to South Africa – through a third party.
Khoza denied the allegations at a media conference at the PSL offices in Parktown yesterday.
“I have called you here to respond to allegations made in the media on Sunday and Monday‚ and repeated to this point‚” the PSL boss said.
“Let me unequivocally say from the onset‚ I do not know Jennifer Ferguson.
“I’ve never met her‚ spoken to her or had any form of contact with her.
“I have never had contact with anyone associated with Jennifer Ferguson‚ nor sent anyone to talk to [her].
“I have never been approached by anyone associated with Mrs Ferguson.
“To be clear‚ I know nothing about these allegations made by Dr Jordaan, both to the police and the media, about me.”
Khoza said he had seen Jordaan at a Safa executive committee meeting on Friday.
“At this meeting Dr Jordaan mentioned how he was mounting a massive fight [against the rape allegations],” Khoza said.
“He insinuated my involvement in something related to the fight. When I inquired about the reasons for this fight‚ he said that I should wait until Saturday and Sunday to see.”
Jordaan apparently named Khoza and former referee and PSL general manager Andile “Ace” Ncobo as among those who allegedly conspired to defame him.
Ncobo has been an outspoken critic of Jordaan as Safa president.
He put himself forward, then withdrew‚ as a candidate to oppose Jordaan in the March 24 Safa elections‚ which were cancelled.
Jordaan told the Sunday Times: “I can’t talk about the substance and details [of the case opened against Khoza].
“Police must investigate it and get to the bottom of it.”
Ferguson made her rape allegation in October.
She accused Jordaan of raping her in a Port Elizabeth hotel 25 years ago.