Bay faces losing R178m bonanza

The Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality could lose the R178-million windfall from the national Treasury if it is not spent by June 30.

The council yesterday rejected the city’s proposal on what the money – funds that other metros failed to spend – should be used for.

The opposition parties complained the proposal did not prioritise Bay townships.

The coalition government failed to muster the 61 votes required to pass budgetary items.

The city planned to spend the R178.8-million on tackling its water-loss crisis by purchasing new water meters, refurbishing power transformers within the energy infrastructure department and making road and stormwater improvements, among other things.

It also wanted to make alterations to the Nooitgedacht pipelines to pump more water to the city.

Opposition councillors felt strongly that the plan should have included providing serviced land for residents waiting for RDP houses.

This was sparked by a letter written by the director-general of the Department of Human Settlements, Mbulelo Tshangana, which surfaced at the meeting.

In the letter, Tshangana instructs the municipality on how the money should be spent, highlighting a few human settlements projects.

They include fast-tracking the Algoa and Motherwell NU29 housing projects, and dealing with beneficiary management, the housing needs register and finalising catalytic projects.

AIC councillor Tshonono Buyeye, who revealed the contents of the letter at the council, questioned why the municipality had disregarded it.

It emerged yesterday that the R178.8-million was given to the metro upon the request of former human settlements minister Lindiwe Sisulu.

But city manager Johann Mettler said it would be impossible to buy land and instal services before the end of next month.