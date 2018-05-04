When you are filling up with petrol or at a nightclub‚ you are potentially at risk.

And with about 85 hijackings a day in South Africa - the equivalent of four every hour - this is good reason to be aware of danger and to take precautions where possible.

“Hijackers are pouncing on unsuspecting vehicle owners wherever the opportunity presents itself‚” commented Warwick Scott-Rodger‚ executive head of Dialdirect.

“Theirs is a multi-million-rand industry where anything from a meticulously planned hijacking‚ to more opportunistic hits‚ are just another day at the office.

"South African vehicle owners have to take this very seriously and be thoroughly prepared.”