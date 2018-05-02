Manhunt for suspects after Uitenhage hijacking

A 53-year-old man was stabbed in his arm and hijacked in Caledon Street, Uitenhage at about 9:40am on Wednesday.

Police spokeswoman Captain Gerda Swart said the victim had parked his metallic Gold VW Polo in Caledon Street and was headed to the bank.

"As he was about to take a bag – containing money to be deposited at the bank – from the boot, he was approached by two unknown male suspects.

"The suspects threatened the complainant with knives and demanded his car keys.

"A struggle ensued and the complainant was stabbed in his arm.

"The suspects took his car keys and drove off with the vehicle and an undisclosed amount of money in the direction of Port Elizabeth," Swart said.

Anyone who might be able to assist with any information, may contact SAPS Uitenhage at 041 9963438.