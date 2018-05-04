Four more taxi groups board IPTS bus

Four more taxi associations have come on board in support of the metro’s integrated public transport system (IPTS).

Two branches of the Uncedo Taxi Association for the Uitenhage and Port Elizabeth districts, as well as the Uitenhage District Association and the Uitenhage Taxi Association, signed memorandums of agreement with the metro yesterday.

Advocate Fezile Gaushe of the IPTS office said: “Now that we’ve made this achievement, nothing can stop us.”

The Port Elizabeth District Taxi Association, Western Suburbs Taxi Association, Algoa Taxi Association, Northern Areas Taxi Association, Norwich Taxi Association and East Cape Taxi Association previously signed agreements with the metro.

Mayoral committee member for roads and transport Marlon Daniels said: “I have to acknowledge the work done by [my predecessor] Rano Kayser.

“It is a milestone, but I didn’t have to run a mile, just a yard or two. Most of the work was done in my absence and I want to acknowledge that.”

Daniels said though there were still some roleplayers left out in the cold, the metro intended to bring them into the fold to operate under one umbrella.

“I’m proud to confirm we’ve had lengthy discussions with the Algoa Bus Company, as recently as last week.”

However, the IPTS buses were not in use for the time being, due to the ongoing national bus strike.