‘Hijacking’ plot on highway foiled

A man was arrested in the early hours of yesterday in connection with an alleged hijacking plot on the N2.

According to police, the Port Elizabeth Flying Squad responded to a complaint that big rocks were being placed on the N2 between Cotswold and Stanford Road.

Police saw rocks in the road and slowed down when a suspect approached with a firearm.

When he noticed the police vehicle, he threw down the firearm and fled.

A chase ensued on foot and he was arrested.

When the firearm was confiscated it was found to be a plastic replica shotgun.