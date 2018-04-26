Police officials robbed in New Brighton

Two Port Elizabeth police detectives were robbed by a gang of 10 gunmen in New Brighton shortly before midday today.

Police spokesperson Constable Mcedi Mbombo said the detectives, who were robbed of their cellphones, had been ambushed while driving in Avenue E, New Brighton.

The police officials, a constable, 41, and a warrant officer, 45, from the New Brighton detective branch, were dressed in plain clothes, driving an unmarked police vehicle and did not have firearms with them.

“The detectives were in the area following up on information linked to an ongoing investigation. While driving, three suspects with firearms stood in the middle of the road and forced the car to stop.

“The detectives stopped and the three suspects pointed firearms at them. Another seven suspects who were hiding in the nearby vicinity then ran into the road.

“They forced both detectives out of the car and searched them.

“The suspects fled with two Samsung phones belonging to the officials.”

Mbombo said the state vehicle’s keys were also taken when the suspects fled.

“The keys were then thrown on the ground while they were running away. Backup was then called and a search of the area done. None of the suspects were found,” he said.

A case of armed robbery is under investigation.