Thieves storm clothing store in KwaNobuhle

Police are investigating a case of business robbery after two men stormed into a clothing store and stole several clothing items in KwaNobuhle on Wednesday.

The two suspects allegedly stormed into a clothing store, situated at the KwaNobuhle Shopping Mall in Matanzima Road, at about 3pm and grabbed clothing items from the rails.

When the two were accosted by security and staff, both men drew knives and ran out of the store with the stolen items, according to police.

Anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects is urged to contact the nearest police station or Crime Stop 08600 10111.