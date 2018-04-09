Couple in their 60s found dead in Sherwood townhouse

Port Elizabeth police have opened an inquest and are investigating a case of murder after the bodies of an elderly couple were found on Monday morning.

Police spokeswoman Captain Sandra Janse Van Rensburg said the bodies were discovered in a Sherwood townhouse at about 7am.

“A neighbour was driving out of the Everwood complex in Worthing Road when he noticed a note on the window of the house. He stopped and the content of the note read that whoever reads the note must contact the SAPS,” she said.

The neighbour alerted a member of the body corporate and police were contacted.

“On entering the house, police found the body of a 64-year-old man hanging in the garage and his 67-year-old wife’s body lying in the back of his bakkie,” Janse Van Rensburg said.

It is not clear when the couple died.

The woman’s cause of death will only be determined once the postmortem is conducted.

“Preliminary investigations suggest that the woman was murdered by her husband who committed suicide after the alleged murder,” Janse Van Rensburg said.

“Police found several notes left by the husband.”

The couple lived alone and their names are being withheld until their next of kin have been notified.