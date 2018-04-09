Two police officers arrested for 'bribe'

Two police officers were surprised at being caught red-handed allegedly accepting a bribe from a member of the public in a restaurant in Cape Town.

The arrest was captured on video and shows how police swooped on a 48-year-old police captain and a 56-year-old warrant officer who were seated together at a restaurant at Zevenwacht Mall in Kuilsriver on Friday.

The men appeared to be surprised. While the warrant officer was being stripped of his official police badges and handcuffed in front of restaurant patrons‚ his only question was: “What’s happening now?”

Western Cape police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said the men were charged with corruption “after they accepted a bribe from a member of the public”.

The alleged bribe was related to the return of a firearm to a member of the public.

“The two suspects are due to make a court appearance this morning (Monday) in the Kuilsriver Magistrate’s Court to face the charge against them‚” Rwexana said.