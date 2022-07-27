“I spoke to the minister [Nathi Mthethwa] and we said we will meet with the government as soon as possible ... We must work together to address this disparity between men and women in sports ... While we celebrate we must also recognise there are challenges we are ready to meet,” said Jordaan.
Hundreds of people from all walks of life painted the airport in SA colours.
General Nene said he woke up early to show his support to Banyana Banyana.
“Their win is a message to SA football that local coaches must lead the national teams because you can’t send someone from another country to lead and win us something.”
WATCH | Banyana and Bafana to be paid the same in future, says Danny Jordaan
Women’s Africa Cup of Nations champions Banyana Banyana touched down at OR Tambo International Airport to a heroes’ welcome on Tuesday morning.
Banyana beat hosts Morocco 2-1 in the final on Saturday. They are the first team to win all six games in the tournament.
Speaking at the welcome, SA Football Association president Danny Jordaan said there would be a resolution to deal with gender pay gaps in the sporting fraternity.
“I spoke to the minister [Nathi Mthethwa] and we said we will meet with the government as soon as possible ... We must work together to address this disparity between men and women in sports ... While we celebrate we must also recognise there are challenges we are ready to meet,” said Jordaan.
Hundreds of people from all walks of life painted the airport in SA colours.
General Nene said he woke up early to show his support to Banyana Banyana.
“Their win is a message to SA football that local coaches must lead the national teams because you can’t send someone from another country to lead and win us something.”
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Multimedia