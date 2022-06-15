×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Multimedia

LISTEN | Hope for end to long Gqeberha emergency room queues

15 June 2022
Patients are being made to wait for hours to receive treatment at the emergency units at Gqeberha’s private hospitals
Patients are being made to wait for hours to receive treatment at the emergency units at Gqeberha’s private hospitals
Image: www.pixabay.com

Patients have been complaining about waiting up to six hours to be attended to at Netcare Greenacres and Life St George’s.

In Behind The Herald Headlines with Daron Mann this week, we speak to The Herald reporter Zamandulo Malonde, who wrote about patients’ plight.

These include a woman who waited more than three hours in the waiting room with her son, who had been vomiting and had diarrhoea and a temperature of 39.1°C.

We also speak to Dr Steve Holt, MD of ER Consulting Incorporated, the practice managing the hospitals’ emergency units.

Subscribe for free: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm | Google Podcasts

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

'Malema's testimony demonstrates that he endorses violence': AfriForum vs EFF ...
Kolisi’s message packs a punch for Zwide MMA champ

Most Read