Painful wait at Nelson Mandela Bay’s private hospitals

Backlogs mount as too few doctors available in emergency units

Premium Zamandulo Malonde

Features reporter



Patients are losing patience with emergency units at Gqeberha’s private hospitals, where they are made to wait up to six hours at a time for medical attention.



Many say they have forked out exorbitant amounts of money on medical aids for efficient and reliable private healthcare, but when their respective emergencies arise, it seems a waste...