Much has been written about the proposed seismic survey off the coast between Gqeberha and Plettenberg Bay, but what exactly does this mean?
In That Weekend Feeling with Daron Mann this week we speak to Gary Koekemoer, chair of Wildlife and Environment Society of SA’s (Wessa) Algoa Bay branch, who explains why it is opposed to the seismic survey.
LISTEN | Wessa chair explains opposition to seismic survey
Image: WERNER HILLS
Much has been written about the proposed seismic survey off the coast between Gqeberha and Plettenberg Bay, but what exactly does this mean?
In That Weekend Feeling with Daron Mann this week we speak to Gary Koekemoer, chair of Wildlife and Environment Society of SA’s (Wessa) Algoa Bay branch, who explains why it is opposed to the seismic survey.
Subscribe for free: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm | Google Podcasts
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Multimedia
Multimedia