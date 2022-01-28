Multimedia

LISTEN | Simon Harmer chats on returning to Proteas for first time since 2015

28 January 2022
The Titan's Simon Harmer during the CSA Division 1, Four-Day Series match against Gbets Rocks on November 26 at Boland Park, in Paarl
Cricket SA this week announced a 17-man squad for a two-match Test tour in New Zealand in February,  and among them is spinner Simon Harmer.

Harmer, 32, returns to the Proteas Test set-up for the first time since November 2015. 

His return to the side is due to the imminent nuptials of George Linde and the unavailability of Prenelan Subrayen, who is recovering from a groin injury.

In That Weekend Feeling with Daron Mann this week, we catch up with Harmer. 

Most Read