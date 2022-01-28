High risk of load-shedding due to Eskom maintenance and 2,752 cases of vandalism

A worst-case scenario will result in Eskom having to spend R7.5bn for the seven months up to the end of August on running open-cycle gas turbines to keep load-shedding at stage 2 for no more than 90 days.

During its latest state-of-the-system briefing, in which the utility provided an update on its operational performance in recent months, CEO André de Ruyter said Eskom was experiencing more incidents of crime, theft, vandalism and sabotage on its transmission and distribution networks, resulting in losses and “increased risks for customer interruptions”.

In response to sabotage at Lethabo power station near Vereeniging, De Ruyter said Eskom deployed 450 additional security guards to better protect its assets. The utility has also employed drones with infrared cameras and installed intelligent cameras to monitor for “any untoward activity”. These additional security measures have been implemented at a cost of R50m.

Eskom has suffered 2,752 incidents of vandalism for the year to date, up to the end of December, at an estimated cost of R200m, said Segomoco Scheppers, the group’s executive for transmission.

Elevated risk of load-shedding

Presenting Eskom’s outlook for the period up to August, Scheppers cautioned the public to expect an elevated risk of load-shedding while the utility’s reliability maintenance programme was being implemented.

Eskom showed a forecast for load-shedding based on unplanned unavailability over the summer and winter months up to the end of August. Over the period, unplanned unavailability of 11,000MW to 12,000MW would result in no load-shedding, but R1.3bn would have to be spent on diesel to generate additional capacity using open-cycle gas turbines.