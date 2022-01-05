LISTEN | Are pit bulls vicious, or just misunderstood

Are pit bulls bad dogs? Are the owners bad? Or are the dogs badly trained?

The tragic death of Zwide toddler Simamkele Khovu recently has once again cast the spotlight on pit bulls and, as always, there was a mixed reaction to the dog attack.

In Behind The Herald Headlines with Daron Mann this week, we speak to Lins Rautenbach of the Pit Bull Federation of South Africa about why pit bulls attack and why there has been an increase in the number of attacks — many fatal — in SA, a country with one of the highest fatality mauling rates in the world.

“Pit bulls are in trouble,” Rautenbach says.

“We are not going to lie and tell the public that it’s not our pit bulls. We are not going to lie and tell the public that it’s media propaganda. We have a problem.”

We also catch up with Nelson Mandela Bay pit bull owner Marizanne Ferreira, who rescues, rehabilitates and rehomes pit bulls.

Listen to the podcast: