Families shattered by horror pit bull attack

Little Simamkele mauled to death by dog she had grown up with

By Ntsikelelo Qoyo -

It was a day like any other in Zwide, with children playing in the street, neighbours chatting happily and animals finding shelter from the sweltering heat.



But at about 4.20pm on Sunday, something happened that would change the lives of those living in Msengana Street forever. ..