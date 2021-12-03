LISTEN | Alexandria dunefield holds huge promise: WSA’s Dr Andrew Muir explains why

Situated in one of the world’s most biodiverse regions in the world, the Alexandria dunefield, one of the largest coastal dunefields in the world, is on the Unesco World Heritage Site tentative list.

But what makes this dunefield, stretching from the Sundays to Bushmans rivers along the Sunshine Coast, so special?

And what does being a World Heritage Site entail and do for the region?

In That Weekend Feeling with Daron Mann this week, Wilderness Foundation Africa CEO Andrew Muir takes us through what all this means.