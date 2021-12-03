SA publishers challenge Google and Meta (Facebook) at Competition Commission

SA publishers will challenge Google and Facebook (now Meta) at the Competition Commission, seeking compensation for use of their journalism by the two US technology giants.

Industry association Publisher Support Services (PSS, formerly the PDMSA) said major SA media owners had joined forces to deliver the “the opening gambit in challenging Google and Meta for compensation for content used on these platforms”.

The publishers’ initiative is led by PSS founder members — Arena Holdings, Caxton, Independent Media, Mail & Guardian and Media24.

Mail & Guardian Media CEO and PSS chairperson Hoosain Karjieker said globally, platforms like Google and Meta have been using publishers’ content at no cost to grow their market dominance.

“Our objective is to get them to compensate us fairly and equitably for our journalistic efforts, hence we are making submissions on their behaviour in the local market to the Competition Commission’s market inquiry into online platforms in SA,” said Karjieker.