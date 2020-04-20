Leisure

Cargumentative

PODCAST | Tips on keeping your car in shape during lockdown

By Motoring Reporter - 20 April 2020
Making sure your car stays in working order during lockdown is no small task.
In this episode of Cargumentative, the guys provide top tips on how to keep your car in shape during the Covid-19 lockdown. They also take a look at what has been happening in the automotive industry over the last few weeks. 

PODCAST | Why don't South Africans like station wagons?

The Avant station wagon. The Cargumentative team debate why South Africans are not keen to drive station wagons.
Lifestyle
1 month ago

PODCAST | SUV's with classic car potential

In this episode the guys have to pick a SUV – past or present – that has the potential to become a future classic.
Lifestyle
2 months ago

