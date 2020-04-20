Patel plays for time on cooked food ban but fresh regulations prohibit its sale under lockdown

Legal analyst at Sakeliga Daniel du Plessis told TimesLIVE on Monday that Patel asked to be given until Wednesday to get legal advice on the matter.

Du Plessis said they had also received a request for an online meeting with the department to discuss the matter.

“While we are waiting on the DTI’s reply, we will still go ahead with our preparations. We also call on businesses in the restaurant industry, who had been visited by law enforcement and asked to close, to contact Sakeliga so that we can possibly include them in the matter.”

Last week, Patel announced that cooked, hot meals from supermarkets or small business which were either collected in-store or delivered were not allowed under lockdown legislation.

Department spokesperson Sidwell Medupe failed to respond to multiple messages and calls on Monday.

Woolworths had earlier said that it would no longer sell hot food, including chicken and pies.

In a published legal opinion on the matter, their attorneys Webber Wentzel said that cooked food was “vitally important to many Woolworth customers”.

“Some do not have ordinary cooking facilities. In many instances, customers require the food because they do not have time to cook.

“This applies particularly to essential service such as health workers.”

A copy of the opinion was posted on Twitter by journalist Gus Silber on Saturday.