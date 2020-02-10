Cargumentative
PODCAST | SUV's with classic car potential
In this episode the guys have to pick a SUV – past or present – that has the potential to become a future classic. They also touch on all the latest motoring news and talk about the launches they’ve been on and cars they’ve driven.
Sit down, plug in and gear up for another episode:
