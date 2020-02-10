Leisure

Cargumentative

PODCAST | SUV's with classic car potential

By THOMAS FALKINER - 10 February 2020
Porsche Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid Models
Porsche Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid Models
Image: Supplied

In this episode the guys have to pick a SUV – past or present – that has the potential to become a future classic. They also touch on all the latest motoring news and talk about the launches they’ve been on and cars they’ve driven.  ​

Sit down, plug in and gear up for another episode: 

