Leisure

Cargumentative

PODCAST | Why don't South Africans like station wagons?

By THOMAS FALKINER - 03 March 2020
The Avant station wagon. The Cargumentative team debate why South Africans are not keen to drive station wagons.
The Avant station wagon. The Cargumentative team debate why South Africans are not keen to drive station wagons.

In this episode of Cargumentative, the guys discuss why the station wagon hasn’t been more popular in South Africa.

They also chat about what they’ve been driving lately and what car launches they have attended. ​

Sit down, plug in and gear up:

For more episodes, click here.

Tell us what you think on Twitter at #Cargumentative 

E-mail us with your thoughts or suggestions at MullerP@arena.africa 

Subscribe for free: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

PODCAST | SUV's with classic car potential

In this episode the guys have to pick a SUV – past or present – that has the potential to become a future classic.
Lifestyle
3 weeks ago

Latest Videos

Chaos as EFF members clash with security in Eastern Cape legislature
#IAmStillMe: My HIV story

Most Read

X