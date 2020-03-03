Cargumentative
PODCAST | Why don't South Africans like station wagons?
In this episode of Cargumentative, the guys discuss why the station wagon hasn’t been more popular in South Africa.
They also chat about what they’ve been driving lately and what car launches they have attended.
Sit down, plug in and gear up:
For more episodes, click here.
Tell us what you think on Twitter at #Cargumentative
E-mail us with your thoughts or suggestions at MullerP@arena.africa
Subscribe for free: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm