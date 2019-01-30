WOMAN ON TOP

Boredom is the place where imaginations blossom

Boredom is the place where imaginations blossom, wrties Beth Cooper Howell in her column for HeraldLIVE Nuggets of wisdom drop via my inbox every so often, and most I file away for re-reading at a more convenient time. Usually, as a result, the voices of reason and inspiration contained in these “share if you like this” messages get lost in busyness.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.