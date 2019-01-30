WOMAN ON TOP
Boredom is the place where imaginations blossom
Boredom is the place where imaginations blossom, wrties Beth Cooper Howell in her column for HeraldLIVE Nuggets of wisdom drop via my inbox every so often, and most I file away for re-reading at a more convenient time. Usually, as a result, the voices of reason and inspiration contained in these “share if you like this” messages get lost in busyness.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.