Leisure

All bets are off on stage with André The Hilarious Hypnotist

Veteran performer heading to Gqeberha for some fun and mind games next month

Premium
By Kathryn Kimberley - 19 April 2024

When André The Hilarious Hypnotist introduces his craft, he gets mixed reactions — some find it incredibly interesting, while others think it’s very scary.

And with his quirky personality, it comes as no surprise that he first wanted to join the circus before finding himself in the defence force...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

KZN heavy rain rips up roads in south coast town
Sundowns midfielder Kholosa ‘Fox’ Biyana on women's football | Arena Sports Show

Most Read