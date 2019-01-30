Easy chicken satay kebabs

This recipe for chicken satay kebabs is a simple version of the classic Asian dish of skewered chicken in a spicy peanut sauce.

It serves four, takes only 15 minutes to prepare and 15 to 20 minutes to cook.

This dish sauce can also be made a day ahead.

Chicken Satay

Ingredients

650g boneless chicken breasts, cubed

1 T peanut oil

1 small onion (80g), finely chopped

1 teaspoon curry paste

½ t sambal oelek

1/3 cup (90g) crunchy peanut butter

2/3 cup (160ml) chicken stock

140g can of coconut milk

2 t brown sugar

2 t soy sauce

8 wooden skewers

Method

Soak the skewers in water for 30 minutes, or at least while preparing the sauce.

Heat the oil in medium saucepan and cook the onion, curry powder and sambal oelek until the onion is softened.

Stir in the remainder of the ingredients except the chicken.

Bring to the boil, reduce heat and simmer until the sauce thickens.

Divide the sauce into two and mix chicken pieces into one half of the sauce. Thread the chicken onto the eight skewers.

Cook the skewers on a heated and oiled grill plate or braai until browned and cooked through.

Serve the chicken satay with the remainder of the sauce.

The skewers may be served as a starter or as a main course alongisde steamed rice with fresh coriander stirred through.