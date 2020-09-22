RECIPE | Springbokkie shooter

The Springbokkie is a popular South African shooter that comprises Amarula Cream and peppermint liqueur. The drink is an ode to SA's national sporting colours which are green, gold and white.

What's more, the Amarula Cream liqueur, with its distinctive fruity caramel taste, is made from the marula fruit, which grows in warmer parts of northern SA.

SPRINGBOKKIE SHOOTER

Makes: about 800ml

Ingredients:

Amarula Cream liqueur

Peppermint liqueur

Method:

Pour peppermint liqueur into the bottom half of the shot glass. Using a spoon to steady the flow, slowly fill the rest of the shot glass with Amarula Cream. Top with whipped cream, serve and enjoy.

