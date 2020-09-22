McGillivray sets sights on top prize

Jeffreys Bay surfing ace Matthew showed grit and determination as he narrowly missed out on the top spot in the first event of the Australian Grand Slam of Surfing recently.

The speciality World Surf League event, held at Cabarita Beach, New South Wales, saw McGillivray, the only international surfer in the Tweed Coast Pro line-up, achieve some impressive wins on his way to the final.

Going toe-to-toe with Ethan Ewing, McGillivray put it all on the line but the Australian was just too strong as he claimed victory with a final-round points haul of 18.60.

Out of the nine waves caught between them, McGillivray, who surfed one less than the eventual winner, chalked up a 13.90 final round for a well-deserved second place.

McGillivray showed steely determination, eliminating highly rated surfers like Mikey Wright and Jack Robinson as he progressed through the rounds.

“I’m overwhelmed to make the finals here,” McGillivray said about his journey through the competition.

“It’s been a great event and to surf against Ethan was special because we’ve met in a final before and he beat me last time as well so I’ll have to try to get one back on him soon,” the Champions Tout rookie said.

Admitting to feeling home sick, McGillivray, who has been in Australia for more than six months now, said his decision to remain and focus on his career was starting to bear fruit.

The decision resulted in plenty of sacrifices for the Rip Curl athlete but with a coach/trainer and intense training programme, he has worked harder than ever to raise his level.

The SA pro surfer has admitted to longing to see his loved ones and the waves back in his hometown.

“It was a big decision for me to stay here and not go home when everything started locking down earlier this year.

“I miss my friends, family and everyone back in J-Bay.

“I know everyone has been getting cooking waves and it has been incredible watching it all on social media.

“It has been making me a bit homesick.

“Although it’s been tough, the decision was made worth it.

“Getting a spot in the Australian Grand Slam of Surfing has been a good decision for my career,” he said.

The Australian Grand Slam of Surfing was the spark which reignited pro surfing in 2020 with the country’s top WSL Championship Tour competitors doing battle at some of the best locations Down Under.

Surfers will again take to the water in the upcoming Boost Mobile Pro Gold Coast on South Stradbroke Island (Queensland), and the Margaret River Pro (Western Australia).

The Australian Grand Slam of Surfing will play a part in The WSL Countdown that will see a series of regional, preseason exhibition events in the US, France and Portugal and Australia, using Championship Tour competitors from each of the countries.

These events will help prepare competitors for the much-anticipated 2021 season and their 2021 Olympic debut.

-HeraldLIVE