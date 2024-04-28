Leisure

There’s just something soothing about tea

Honeybush brew taking off on the Garden Route

Premium
By Elaine King - 28 April 2024

Most of our lives are punctuated by tea.

It’s probably fair to say that mostly everyone drinks some tea or another whether it be Earl Grey, rooibos or chamomile or just sommer the cheapest grocery blend these days...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

A bittersweet journey of achievement and loss
KZN heavy rain rips up roads in south coast town

Most Read