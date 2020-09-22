RECIPE | Windy City Shooter

Nelson Mandela Bay is often referred to as the "windy city" thanks to the South-easter that blows along the Algoa Bay coastline. The name was the inspiration behind the Windy City shooter. The drink cleverly mimics the dust and sand that Nelson Mandela Bay residents have to put up with, on a typical windy day in Port Elizabeth.

WINDY CITY SHOOTER

Makes: about 800ml

Ingredients:

Malibu Caribbean Rum

Relic Peach Schnapps

Method:

Using water and cinnamon, create a sugar rim around the top edge of your shot glass Pour Malibu coconut-flavoured liqueur into the bottom half of the shot glass. Slowly fill the rest of the shot glass with Peach Schnapps. Sprinkle a dash of cinnamon on the top, to create the "windy city" effect. Serve and enjoy.

Visit the Preston Liquor Stores online store to order your Windy City ingredients online.

Alcohol is not for sale to persons under the age of 18. Drink responsibly.

This article was paid for by Preston's Liquor Stores.