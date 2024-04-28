VINE TIME | French-SA connection embodied in ‘youthful’ Glenelly dates back centuries
The labels of the wines of Glenelly Estate in Stellenbosch have several stories to tell about both the youthful 21-year-old estate and more than two centuries and eight generations of French winemaking.
The Glenelly logo on every bottle is a quirky etching depicting a noble lady in Victorian riding habit, perched side-saddle on a rhinoceros while balancing a glass chalice — illustrating the estate’s key winemaking principles of elegance, power and balance...
