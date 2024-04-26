Love of candlemaking turns into successful business
Candles have been around for more than 5,000 years with their earliest use often attributed to the ancient Egyptians.
Back then they were simple, made from reeds and animal fat, and a primary source of light...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.