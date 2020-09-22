RECIPE | Melktert shooter

The Melktert Shooter, named after a SA dessert tart, is a firm favourite at SA gatherings. The drink smells and tastes just like a milktert (milk tart).

MELKTERT SHOOTER

Makes: about 800ml



Ingredients:

1 tin (300ml) condensed milk

1 tin (375ml) evaporated milk

300ml vodka (you can add more or less vodka to the mix depending on how strong you want your drink to be)

Ground cinnamon to serve

Method:

Mix well, using a whisk or food processor, the three wet ingredients. Poor the mixture into a bottle or serving jug. Refrigerate for 30 minutes. Pour into shooter or shot glasses. Sprinkle each Melktert with cinnamon and serve. Mix well, using a food processor or whisk, and bottle, or simply pour the ingredients into a 1l bottle and shake well. Keep in the fridge. Shake well before pouring into shooter or shot glasses. Sprinkle each Melktert with ground cinnamon and serve chilled.

Alcohol is not for sale to people under the age of 18. Drink responsibly.

The article was paid for by Preston's Liquor Stores.