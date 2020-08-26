How to apply for a protection order
In terms of the Domestic Violence Act, 1998, if you feel you’re a victim of any act of domestic violence, you can ...
PE Rape Centre offers advice and counselling
Women are mainly affected by gender based violence, but men are also affected. Rape is a non-consensual sexual act ...
How the Yokhuselo Haven became a beacon of hope
On October 18 1986 a Famsa Port Elizabeth social worker, May Daniels, arranged a seminar which was held in a church ...
Women at the forefront for change in Helenvale
Since the establishment of the German co-funded Safety and Peace through Urban Upgrading (SPUU) programme, the MBDA, ...
SPAR EC throws its weight behind GBV movement
The SPAR Group has put its hand up to do something tangible about gender-based violence (GBV), with a number of ...
