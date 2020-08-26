PE Rape Centre offers advice and counselling

Women are mainly affected by gender based violence, but men are also affected.

Rape is a non-consensual sexual act which may involve coercion.

Non-consensual means that you did not agree to the sexual act.

A sexual act means the insertion of a penis, inanimate object, or animal genitalia into the vagina, anus, or mouth of a person, irrespective of their gender.

Coercion means the use of physical force or threats to cause harm now or in the future.

Sexual abuse refers to a wider range of non-consensual sexual activity. It includes fondling, touching and kissing genitals or making someone do it to another person.

Violation of bodily privacy includes forcing someone to undress or spying on someone or exploiting them through prostitution or pornography.

Ultimately sexual abuse is the abuse of power.

How to prevent or reduce gender based violence:

Go to parties in groups, stay in groups and leave in groups;

Don´t leave your drink unattended;

If you feel drowsy for no reason, tell friends and leave;

Keep track of how much you drink and

Be careful accepting too many drinks.

If someone pressures you:

Trust your instincts;

Have an escape code with your friends so they know when you are uncomfortable and

Avoid making the person angry or aggressive.

What to do after an attack: