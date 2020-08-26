How the Yokhuselo Haven became a beacon of hope

On October 18 1986 a Famsa Port Elizabeth social worker, May Daniels, arranged a seminar which was held in a church hall in the city’s northern areas.

The theme was “Women Abuse”.

A movie was hired that depicted violence against women. Filmed in the US, it was the story of three couples who were experiencing domestic violence and how they, especially the women, dealt with their situations differently.

There were already numerous havens in the US. The first couple who could engage with a counsellor and explore their challenges were able to restore their relationship and deal with their issues without resorting to violence.

The second woman was unable to proactively deal with the challenges, returned to her abusing partner and the pattern continued.

The third woman was able to rehabilitate herself, restore her self-esteem with the help of a haven.

A resolution was passed at that seminar for Famsa to start working on establishing a non-racial haven for abused women and children in the Port Elizabeth area.

May Daniels left Famsa shortly after this and the then director, Lorna Brown-Morton, continued with the project.

A committee was formed with representatives from numerous NGOs in the city who met regularly over a number of years.

The objective of these meetings was to discuss the need for a haven, the viability of establishing a haven, and to pursue ways and means of acquiring one.

One of the first tasks was to do a research project to establish the extent of the problem.

It became blatantly clear that there was a high rate of violence and abuse in families who needed help.

The discussions then turned to involving the com- munity as well as monitoring press reports and court cases involving violence and abuse.

In 1988, a public meeting was organised by Famsa and held in the Walmer Moth Hall.

The Rev George Irvine opened the well-attended meeting where several people were elected to serve on the first board of what became known as Yokhuselo Haven. Yokhuselo is an Eastern Cape, isiX- hosa word meaning “safe place”

Daryl Burman and his late wife Olga served as office bearers on this first board and worked tirelessly to get a building from which to operate.

They together with a few other stalwarts gave generously of their time and energy to find suitable staff, equip and run the haven, which have served as a home for many women and children.

Burman has served many terms as chair and still serves on the board today.