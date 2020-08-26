Women at the forefront for change in Helenvale

Since the establishment of the German co-funded Safety and Peace through Urban Upgrading (SPUU) programme, the MBDA, in collaboration with community structures, leadership and residents of Helenvale, the Agency established several working groups that would seek solutions to various socio-economic challenges of the area.

The dialogue groups are very active and consist of representation from all four voting districts of ward thirteen. The Youth and Women’s dialogues have been the most active and sustained since the program was launched in 2013.

Debbie Hendricks, Operations Executive at the MBDA and leader of the project team says “The women’s dialogue is a platform that allows women to come together every Thursday to dialogue on matters that affect them in order to bring about positive change in Helenvale”. Some of the programs led by the women include peace marches and prayer meetings.