The healing power of breast milk: SABR gives vulnerable infants a fighting chance

35, 231. That’s how many premature babies the SA Breastmilk Reserve (SABR) has helped save between 2003 and March 2022.

In a country where water is scarce and electricity is unreliable, the non-profit organisation, headed by Staša Jordan, is fighting to keep vulnerable infants alive.

Bringing breast milk to babies, safely

The SABR, which turns 19 this year, feeds 3,864 babies with a declining number of donors. There are less than 900, compared to the 2020/21 period, where the supply of donated breast milk grew dramatically and the organisation was able to reach 5,729 very-low birthweight infants — primarily in public-sector tertiary hospitals.

The increase in breast milk donations were due to lockdown and donor mothers working from home.

“Breastfeeding is a life-saving strategy that promotes food security and improves outcomes for infants globally,” says Jordan.

Breast milk is the perfect food for premature babies: it aids in preventing necrotising enterocolitis, strengthens the immune system, improves bonding and provides benefits for maternal health.

Because premature babies are at risk of developmental delays and poor school performance, the cognitive and developmental benefits of breastmilk are especially important.

Both prematurity and malnutrition have devastating effects on the cognitive and physical development of children in their formative years. Before the onset of the Covid-19, SA found itself in a precarious situation with regard to food and nutrition, especially for young children.