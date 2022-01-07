SA Breastmilk Reserve’s new milk tests to be lifeline for moms and babies

The SA Breastmilk Reserve’s innovative research on new ways to test donated breast milk for HIV and hepatitis B is set to save millions of rand and an untold number of lives of mothers and babies.

The veteran NGO and Discovery Fund partner will test donated breast milk for HIV and hepatitis B instead of taking blood samples, which is the current practice.

Founded by executive director Stasha Jordan, the SA Breastmilk Reserve has milk banks in 27 public tertiary hospitals and provides life-saving milk to 80 neonatal intensive-care units (ICUs) nationwide where mothers are unable to breastfeed. It has proved agile in responding to dire and even more basic needs of mothers and babies.

Jordan says the NGO’s R5m annual budget promotes and enables exclusive breastfeeding while piloting projects to provide basic sanitation, water and food to mothers in disadvantaged communities.

“You get newborns in neonatal ICUs with the mother too ill to lactate or even dying from Covid-19 or other ailments. If not breastfed, that baby will succumb to necrotising enterocolitis [a bacterial infection of the intestinal wall], a condition so common that it has a huge impact on hospital and medical aid budgets,” says Jordan.

‘Double or Double’: a success story

The SA Breastmilk Reserve launched its “Double or Double” initiative during the first wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020. To meet the need for breast milk, it added seven new neonatal ICUs to the pro bono top-up programme that sends milk from the reserve’s head office to the 27 banks or hospitals that do not have a human milk bank.

“In the third wave we’ve extended our coverage to three new hospitals and officially extended the offer of support to the directors for maternal and child health of all the provinces we work with,” Jordan says.

The need to top up hospitals arises when the maternal population is exposed to HIV, which makes viable milk donors difficult to find. Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, access restrictions have left mothers unable to meet the daily feeding requirements of babies in hospitals.

Thanks to this initiative, 5,729 premature babies in hospitals received breastfeeding support from the SA Breastmilk Reserve in 2020 and 2021 — 2,700 more than the previous financial year.