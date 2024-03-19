New Baywest owners aim to improve shopping experience for customers
The new owner of the Baywest Mall will focus on getting the basics right after buying the property in 2023.
The Baywest Mall and Hemingways Mall in East London were sold to Hangar 18 for R1.3bn each in September...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.